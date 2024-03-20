Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Friends of Burns Centre host Iftar dinner for donors, staff

March 20, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Friends of Burns Centre hosted the Iftar-Dinner every year for expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Al­mighty Allah, donors, well-wishers and its dedicated staff. Without their patron­age, support and services it could not be possible to serve the needy burns vic­tims/patients. This year Iftar-Dinner was held on March 17 at Sadabahar Hall. More than 600 people in­cluding Barrister Shahida Jamil, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Sadiq Mohammad, donors, well-wishers, philanthro­pists attended the program. Farhan Hanif, President of the Friends of Burns Centre briefed about the services of the Burns Centre. Zahid Saeed, Chief Guest and Pa­tron-in-Chief of the Friends of Burns Centre lauded the dedicated services of the Burns Centre and intro­duced the recently recon­stituted Executive Commit­tee of the Friends of Burns Centre. Fawad Barry, Vice President of the Friends of Burns Centre thanked the donors and well-wishers for supporting the Friends of Burns Centre. 

