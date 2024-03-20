Gold rate up by Rs400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs400 and was sold at Rs227,300 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs226,900 on last trad­ing day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs194,873 from Rs194,530 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs178,634 from Rs178,319, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,580 and Rs2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,173 from $2,170, the Association reported.