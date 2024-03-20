Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Ichhra incident: ATC grants interim bail to two accused

Agencies
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tues­day granted pre-arrest interim bail until March 25 to an ac­cused, Maulana Aleemud Din Shakir, in the Ichhra Bazaar incident case. The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the relief of bail. ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petition filed by Maulana Aleemud Din Shakir, who appeared alongside his counsel during the proceedings. The peti­tioner’s counsel argued before the court that his client stopped the mob from torture, and the police also appreciated his role. However, despite this, his client was nominated in the case, he submitted, requesting the court to grant interim bail to his client. Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bail until March 25 to another accused, Khalid Shahenshah, in the same case, and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for the purpose.

Agencies

