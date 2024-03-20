IHC CJ assures to protect defendants’ rights in cipher, gifts cases

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the Advocate General (AG) Islamabad in the appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases. A special bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing in the appeals moved against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases and adjourned the hearing till today seeking response from the AG in this matter.
During the hearing, lawyers representing Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, namely Salman Safdar, Sikandar Zulqarnain, and others presented their arguments before the bench. Imran’s counsel Salman Safdar initiated the proceedings by scrutinizing the procedural aspects of the case and presented his arguments.
He mentioned the alleged discrepancies in the filing process of the FIR and pointed out the irregularities in dates and the absence of crucial documentation linking the defendants to the case. Drawing attention of the bench to the role of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the initiation of the inquiry, the counsel also emphasized the necessity of adhering to legal protocols. He claimed that the inquiry allegedly commenced prior to the formal filing of the complaint, casting doubts on the integrity of the investigation process.
In reply to questions from the bench regarding the conduct of the trial, Safdar mentioned the importance of upholding the principles of fair trial as enshrined in Article 10-A. He raised concerns over the timing and conduct of the trial, suggesting potential infringements on the defendants’ rights.
Accepting the complexity of the case, the bench stressed the need to ensure a transparent and equitable legal process. The IHC Chief Justice emphasized the importance of cross-examination and expressed a commitment to uphold the defendants’ rights throughout the proceedings. Safdar contended that the trial court judge wrote in paragraph two of his judgment that the trial was concluded due to the direction of the high court while the Supreme Court had annulled the direction of the high court to complete the trial within a month. He added that the trial was conducted in haste without any direction from the higher judiciary. At this, Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that if the judge conducted the trial in haste, they would ask about from the prosecution.