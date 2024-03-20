Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC CJ assures to protect defendants’ rights in cipher, gifts cases

Court stresses need to ensure a transparent and equitable legal process

IHC CJ assures to protect defendants’ rights in cipher, gifts cases
Shahid Rao
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the Advo­cate General (AG) Islamabad in the appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, and for­mer foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases. A special bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing in the appeals moved against their convic­tions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases and adjourned the hearing till today seeking response from the AG in this matter.

During the hearing, lawyers rep­resenting Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, namely Salman Safdar, Sikandar Zulqarnain, and others presented their arguments before the bench. Imran’s counsel Salman Safdar initiated the proceed­ings by scrutinizing the procedur­al aspects of the case and presented his arguments.

Federal Board announces implementation of national curriculum from academic year 2024

He mentioned the alleged dis­crepancies in the filing process of the FIR and pointed out the irregu­larities in dates and the absence of crucial documentation linking the defendants to the case. Drawing at­tention of the bench to the role of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the initiation of the inqui­ry, the counsel also emphasized the necessity of adhering to legal proto­cols. He claimed that the inquiry al­legedly commenced prior to the for­mal filing of the complaint, casting doubts on the integrity of the inves­tigation process.

In reply to questions from the bench regarding the conduct of the trial, Safdar mentioned the impor­tance of upholding the principles of fair trial as enshrined in Article 10-A. He raised concerns over the tim­ing and conduct of the trial, suggest­ing potential infringements on the defendants’ rights.

Accepting the complexity of the case, the bench stressed the need to ensure a transparent and equita­ble legal process. The IHC Chief Jus­tice emphasized the importance of cross-examination and expressed a commitment to uphold the defen­dants’ rights throughout the pro­ceedings. Safdar contended that the trial court judge wrote in para­graph two of his judgment that the trial was concluded due to the di­rection of the high court while the Supreme Court had annulled the direction of the high court to com­plete the trial within a month. He added that the trial was conduct­ed in haste without any direction from the higher judiciary. At this, Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that if the judge conducted the trial in haste, they would ask about from the prosecution.

Punjab assistant professors await promotions

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024