IHC CJ assures to protect defendants’ rights in cipher, gifts cases

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the Advo­cate General (AG) Islamabad in the appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, and for­mer foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases. A special bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing in the appeals moved against their convic­tions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases and adjourned the hearing till today seeking response from the AG in this matter.

During the hearing, lawyers rep­resenting Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, namely Salman Safdar, Sikandar Zulqarnain, and others presented their arguments before the bench. Imran’s counsel Salman Safdar initiated the proceed­ings by scrutinizing the procedur­al aspects of the case and presented his arguments.

He mentioned the alleged dis­crepancies in the filing process of the FIR and pointed out the irregu­larities in dates and the absence of crucial documentation linking the defendants to the case. Drawing at­tention of the bench to the role of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the initiation of the inqui­ry, the counsel also emphasized the necessity of adhering to legal proto­cols. He claimed that the inquiry al­legedly commenced prior to the for­mal filing of the complaint, casting doubts on the integrity of the inves­tigation process.

In reply to questions from the bench regarding the conduct of the trial, Safdar mentioned the impor­tance of upholding the principles of fair trial as enshrined in Article 10-A. He raised concerns over the tim­ing and conduct of the trial, suggest­ing potential infringements on the defendants’ rights.

Accepting the complexity of the case, the bench stressed the need to ensure a transparent and equita­ble legal process. The IHC Chief Jus­tice emphasized the importance of cross-examination and expressed a commitment to uphold the defen­dants’ rights throughout the pro­ceedings. Safdar contended that the trial court judge wrote in para­graph two of his judgment that the trial was concluded due to the di­rection of the high court while the Supreme Court had annulled the direction of the high court to com­plete the trial within a month. He added that the trial was conduct­ed in haste without any direction from the higher judiciary. At this, Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that if the judge conducted the trial in haste, they would ask about from the prosecution.