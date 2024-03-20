India’s Hindutva policies pose threat to entire region: APHC 

ISLAMABAD - All Parties Hurriyat Conference had urged the international community to take no­tice of India’s Hindutva policies posing serious threat to entire South Asian region.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), had ex­pressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, emphasized that Indian government’s Hindutva policies have escalated the risk of engulfing the entire South Asian region if the dispute of J&K remains unaddressed.

He highlighted that instead of extending its influ­ence in Central Asia, India initiated its own Hindut­va-based anti-Kashmir and anti-Pakistan policies and cited the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by the BJP government as one example. The APHC paid homage to the unwavering commitment of its de­tained leaders to the right to self-determination.

It asserted that Indian hegemony and fascism have failed to deter the incarcerated leadership from spearheading the freedom movement.

Furthermore, the APHC condemned the escalating state repression in IIOJK, including the arbitrary de­tention of over four thousand Hurriyat leaders, activ­ists, and human rights defenders.

It urged the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch to exert pressure on India for the release of all illegal­ly detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including APHC chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalw­al, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr. Hameed Fayaz, Abdul Ahmad Parra, Noor Muham­mad Fayaz, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Rafiq Ahmed Shah, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr. Mu­hammad Shafi Shariati, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Umar Adil Dar, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Fird­ous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Shamsud­din Rehmani, Hassan Firdousi, Fayaz Hussain Jaferi, Adil Siraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Sarjan Barkati, and human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz.