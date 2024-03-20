Israel using starvation as ‘weapon of war’: UN

GENEVA/DOHA - The United Nations warned Tuesday that Israel’s se­vere restrictions on aid into war-ravaged Gaza cou­pled with its ongoing attacks could be seen as using starvation as a “weapon of war”.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk decried the rampant hunger and looming famine in Gaza.

“The situation of hunger, starvation and famine is a result of Israel’s extensive restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and commer­cial goods, displacement of most of the population, as well as the destruction of crucial civilian infra­structure,” he said in a statement.

“The extent of Israel’s continued restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, together with the man­ner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime.” His spokesman, Jer­emy Laurence, told reporters in Geneva that the fi­nal determination of whether “starvation is being used as a weapon of war” would be determined by a court of law. “The suffering of the people of Gaza is unconscionable,” he said.

The comments came after a UN-backed assess­ment determined that the war-torn Palestinian ter­ritory is facing imminent famine.

Meanwhile, Negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release are progressing in Doha and a counter-proposal could soon be presented to Hamas, Qatar said on Tuesday.