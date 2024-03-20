Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Israel using starvation as ‘weapon of war’: UN

Israel using starvation as ‘weapon of war’: UN
Agencies
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, International

GENEVA/DOHA  -  The United Nations warned Tuesday that Israel’s se­vere restrictions on aid into war-ravaged Gaza cou­pled with its ongoing attacks could be seen as using starvation as a “weapon of war”.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk decried the rampant hunger and looming famine in Gaza.

“The situation of hunger, starvation and famine is a result of Israel’s extensive restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and commer­cial goods, displacement of most of the population, as well as the destruction of crucial civilian infra­structure,” he said in a statement.

“The extent of Israel’s continued restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, together with the man­ner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime.” His spokesman, Jer­emy Laurence, told reporters in Geneva that the fi­nal determination of whether “starvation is being used as a weapon of war” would be determined by a court of law. “The suffering of the people of Gaza is unconscionable,” he said.

Federal Board announces implementation of national curriculum from academic year 2024

The comments came after a UN-backed assess­ment determined that the war-torn Palestinian ter­ritory is facing imminent famine.

Meanwhile, Negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release are progressing in Doha and a counter-proposal could soon be presented to Hamas, Qatar said on Tuesday.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024