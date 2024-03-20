Joblessness

Unemployment stands as a pressing concern in Pakistan, particularly affecting the educated population. Recent data indicates that the unemployment rate stands at more than 8.9%, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents of the country. It has brought significant hardships to poor communities that are unable to fulfil their needs.
The main symbol of unemployment is inflation, which has become a paramount concern for the survival of our country. Unfortunately, the government has not shown any interest in addressing the issue adequately. Of particular concern is unemployment among youth, forcing many to seek job opportunities abroad. The matter has yet to be adequately addressed by concerned authorities. I humbly request the government to look into the matter as soon as possible.
JIHAND SABIR,
Lahore.