Joblessness

Unemployment stands as a pressing concern in Pakistan, particularly affecting the educat­ed population. Recent data indi­cates that the unemployment rate stands at more than 8.9%, exac­erbating the challenges faced by residents of the country. It has brought significant hardships to poor communities that are unable to fulfil their needs.

The main symbol of unemploy­ment is inflation, which has be­come a paramount concern for the survival of our country. Un­fortunately, the government has not shown any interest in ad­dressing the issue adequately. Of particular concern is unemploy­ment among youth, forcing many to seek job opportunities abroad. The matter has yet to be ade­quately addressed by concerned authorities. I humbly request the government to look into the mat­ter as soon as possible.

JIHAND SABIR,

Lahore.