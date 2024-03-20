KOICA expresses commitment to provide full support to CCP

ISLAMABAD - Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Competition Commis­sion of Pakistan (CCP) have agreed to re­sume their collaboration efforts. KOICA has expressed its commitment to provid­ing full support to CCP in capacity build­ing, enhancing enforcement capabilities, and conducting joint research initiatives. Je Ho Yeon, the Country Director of KOICA Pakistan Office, met with Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman of CCP, to discuss bilat­eral cooperation and capacity building.

KOICA has committed to facilitating an MoU between the Korea Fair Trade Com­mission (KFTC) and CCP for information sharing, joint research, and advocacy pro­grams, particularly focusing on Korean companies operating in Pakistan’s private sector. This collaboration is expected to enhance CCP’s bid-rigging system and its ability to address competition issues in the digital economy. One of the key points of discussion was KOICA’s inter­est in reinstating a fellowship program for CCP officers in Korea. In the past, KOICA’s fellowship program enabled 30 CCP officers to participate in a three-year training program in Korea. The program covered various aspects of competition law and included training sessions con­ducted by competition experts and senior KFTC officials. The renewed cooperation is expected to further deepen the officers’ expertise and broaden their perspec­tive, enabling them to effectively address emerging challenges in competition law and policy. It will also facilitate the ex­change of best practices between Korea and Pakistan, ultimately strengthening the enforcement framework and promot­ing fair competition in both countries.