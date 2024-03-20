Wednesday, March 20, 2024
KP CM approves Rs100m compensation for roof collapse victims

APP
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has approved a Rs 100 million compen­sation package for the victim family of a roof collapse incident in Ragzai area of South Waziristan, which claimed the lives of six family members.

On the directives of the CM, the pro­vincial disaster management authority has released the cheque to Deputy Com­missioner South Waziristan for payment to the affected family. Expressing heart­felt sympathy, the CM stated that the provincial government shares the grief of the bereaved family over this tragic incident.

APP

