KP CM approves Rs100m compensation for roof collapse victims

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has approved a Rs 100 million compensation package for the victim family of a roof collapse incident in Ragzai area of South Waziristan, which claimed the lives of six family members.
On the directives of the CM, the provincial disaster management authority has released the cheque to Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan for payment to the affected family. Expressing heartfelt sympathy, the CM stated that the provincial government shares the grief of the bereaved family over this tragic incident.