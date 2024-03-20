KP minister urges action for quality education

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, issued directives on Tuesday to concerned officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) to take tangible steps for the promotion and provision of quality education in the province.
A directive was also given to take action against private educational institutions that fail to meet standard criteria. Afridi emphasized that providing quality education throughout the province is a top priority, as expressed during a meeting chaired by him at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by Sajid Inam, Secretary HERA, Chairman Sharif Hussain, and other officers.
During the briefing, it was revealed that 344 private universities and colleges are registered with the authority across various districts of the province. This includes various types of institutions such as universities, medical colleges, dental colleges, engineering colleges, and others. Additionally, it was stated that 160 sub-standard private higher educational institutions have been de-registered.
The briefing also highlighted achievements and activities of the regulatory authority, including organizing seminars in different universities and providing training to youth and faculty members in thematic areas such as diversity management, digital citizenship, leadership, and research methods.
Furthermore, technical training scholarships have been initiated in collaboration with the Kohat Division Development Project in districts Karak, Kohat, and Hangu. Various suggestions and reforms within the authority were also discussed during the meeting.