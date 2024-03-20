KP minister urges action for quality education

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Educa­tion, Archives, and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, is­sued directives on Tuesday to concerned officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Regula­tory Authority (HERA) to take tangible steps for the promotion and provision of quality education in the province.

A directive was also given to take action against pri­vate educational institutions that fail to meet stand­ard criteria. Afridi emphasized that providing quality education throughout the province is a top priori­ty, as expressed during a meeting chaired by him at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by Sajid Inam, Secretary HERA, Chairman Sharif Hussain, and other officers.

During the briefing, it was revealed that 344 private universities and colleges are registered with the au­thority across various districts of the province. This includes various types of institutions such as univer­sities, medical colleges, dental colleges, engineering colleges, and others. Additionally, it was stated that 160 sub-standard private higher educational institu­tions have been de-registered.

The briefing also highlighted achievements and ac­tivities of the regulatory authority, including organiz­ing seminars in different universities and providing training to youth and faculty members in thematic areas such as diversity management, digital citizen­ship, leadership, and research methods.

Furthermore, technical training scholarships have been initiated in collaboration with the Ko­hat Division Development Project in districts Kar­ak, Kohat, and Hangu. Various suggestions and re­forms within the authority were also discussed during the meeting.