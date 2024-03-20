Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Macron vows ‘unprecedented operation’ against drugs in Marseille
March 20, 2024
MARSEILLE  -  French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday pledged an “unprecedented operation” against drug trafficking in Marseille during a surprise visit to the southern port city beset by gangland killings. “In Marseille and other cities in France, we have launched an unprecedented operation to put a stop to drug trafficking and ensure republican order,” Macron wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after arriving in the city.

The operation, according to press reports, will require the mobilisation of thousands of police deployed weekly to end a crisis that has eroded security in Marseille and damaged its reputation. 

Macron began his visit with a walkabout in the northern district of La Castellane, telling residents in what has been one of the worst hit areas that the operation will “last several weeks”.

“The goal is to try to destroy the networks and the traffickers and to make those people who make your life impossible go away,” he said.

According to the Le Figaro daily, 4,000 police offi­cers will be mobilised every week in Marseille and the surrounding areas. Some 170 “targets” have been identified. The turf war for control of lucra­tive deal-making points in Marseille hit new highs in 2023, with 49 people killed -- mostly in drug-related murders -- and 123 people injured. Four of those killed had no link to drug wars and were caught by accident in crossfire.

