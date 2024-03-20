Major potential shake-up in leadership of XWDiscos on the cards

ISLAMABAD - A major potential shake-up in the leadership of the Ex-Wap­da Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) is on the cards as the newly appointed Minis­ter for Power, Awais Leghari, while showing concern over their subpar performance, has ordered immediate as­sessment of the senior execu­tives of these companies.

In his first meeting towards energy sector reforms, the new Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has also expressed dissatisfaction over the poor performance of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). The minister for power Tues­day chaired a briefing conduct­ed by the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC). This briefing highlighted sig­nificant concerns regarding the subpar performance of DISCOS (Distribution Compa­nies) within the energy sector. In response to these concerns, Minister Leghari swiftly issued a directive for an immediate assessment of the senior ex­ecutive management of Discos. Emphasizing the critical need to address any human resource gaps promptly, this directive reflects the government’s un­wavering commitment to en­hancing performance and ac­countability in energy sector.

Furthermore, Minister Leghari has tasked PPMC with conducting a comprehensive evaluation of DISCOS’ Board of Directors. This move signals a potential shake-up in leader­ship, demonstrating the gov­ernment’s proactive approach to driving positive change within the sector. Besides, Min­ister Leghari has also directed PPMC to prepare proposals for technological interventions in the power sector. This initia­tive aims to maximize benefits for end consumers by leverag­ing innovative solutions and enhancing efficiency.

While chairing the meeting on development projects of NTDC, federal minister expressed dis­satisfaction on NTDC’s perfor­mance and instructed timely completion of transmission lines, that would affect evacua­tion of cheap energy from hydel and other sources. No lapse would be tolerated at any cost, added the federal minister.