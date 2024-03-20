Major potential shake-up in leadership of XWDiscos on the cards

ISLAMABAD - A major potential shake-up in the leadership of the Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) is on the cards as the newly appointed Minister for Power, Awais Leghari, while showing concern over their subpar performance, has ordered immediate assessment of the senior executives of these companies.
In his first meeting towards energy sector reforms, the new Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has also expressed dissatisfaction over the poor performance of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). The minister for power Tuesday chaired a briefing conducted by the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC). This briefing highlighted significant concerns regarding the subpar performance of DISCOS (Distribution Companies) within the energy sector. In response to these concerns, Minister Leghari swiftly issued a directive for an immediate assessment of the senior executive management of Discos. Emphasizing the critical need to address any human resource gaps promptly, this directive reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing performance and accountability in energy sector.
Furthermore, Minister Leghari has tasked PPMC with conducting a comprehensive evaluation of DISCOS’ Board of Directors. This move signals a potential shake-up in leadership, demonstrating the government’s proactive approach to driving positive change within the sector. Besides, Minister Leghari has also directed PPMC to prepare proposals for technological interventions in the power sector. This initiative aims to maximize benefits for end consumers by leveraging innovative solutions and enhancing efficiency.
While chairing the meeting on development projects of NTDC, federal minister expressed dissatisfaction on NTDC’s performance and instructed timely completion of transmission lines, that would affect evacuation of cheap energy from hydel and other sources. No lapse would be tolerated at any cost, added the federal minister.