Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury

Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury
Agencies
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

NEW YORK   -  Argentina captain Lionel Messi is out of this month’s friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury, the country’s FA (AFA) said on Monday. 

The 36-year-old forward missed Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Cham­pions League win against Nashville. “Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the U.S. due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville,” the AFA said on its official X account. 

Messi is the lat­est absence for Lionel Scaloni’s side following injuries to AS Roma for­ward Paulo Dybala, Bayer Leverku­sen midfielder Exequiel Palacios and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi. Argentina will face El Salva­dor on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before playing Costa Rica four days later at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Shadab Khan named captain of Team HBL PSL 9

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024