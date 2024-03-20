Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury

NEW YORK - Argentina captain Lionel Messi is out of this month’s friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury, the country’s FA (AFA) said on Monday.

The 36-year-old forward missed Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Cham­pions League win against Nashville. “Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the U.S. due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville,” the AFA said on its official X account.

Messi is the lat­est absence for Lionel Scaloni’s side following injuries to AS Roma for­ward Paulo Dybala, Bayer Leverku­sen midfielder Exequiel Palacios and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi. Argentina will face El Salva­dor on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before playing Costa Rica four days later at the Los Angeles Coliseum.