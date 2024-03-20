Minister reviews progress of PHAF

ISLAMABAD - Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Feder­al Minister for Housing and Works, chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) at the ministry to review the progress of ongoing projects and strategize for future endeav­ors.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was apprised about the management and working of the department by Shahid Hussain, Managing Di­rector, PHAF. Shahid Hussain, in his briefing, informed the Minister that to date, a total of 24 projects comprising 6362 apartments/houses have been successfully handed over to the allottees.

Minister was apprised of the progress of the I-16/3 project, which includes 3200 apartments of D&E type category. Shahid Hus­sain informed the Minister that approximately 90% of the infra­structure development work for the project has been completed and physical possession has al­ready been handed over to 356 al­lottees, with 35 families already residing in the buildings.

Additionally, MD PHAF provided an update on the I-12/1 project, which comprises approximate­ly 2400 apartments out of which possession of 500 units has al­ready been handed over to bene­ficiaries, with the remaining units set to be offered soon. Minister was also informed about the PHAF Residencia, Kuchlak Road Project, Quetta. During the meeting, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada directed the MD PHAF for the implementa­tion of robust tree plantation pro­grams across all PHAF projects.