Minor girl’s body retrieved from KWSB’s waterline

KARACHI - Teams of the Pakistan Navy and Karachi Wa­ter and Sewerage Board (KWSB) retrieved the body of a minor girl who fell in the main waterline in Malir’s Gaghar Phattak. An 8-year-old girl Sonia, fell into the main waterline, two days ago. The rescue operation to retrieve the girl’s body involved divers from the Pakistan Navy, rescue personnel, and a team from the KWSB. Ac­cording to the Karachi Wa­ter Corporation, the girl’s body was found 2 kilome­ters away from the site of the incident, leading to the closure of water supply from the Dhabeji pumping station since Sunday. The Karachi Water and Sewer­age Board (KWSB) stated that due to the closure of supply, areas including Bin Qasim, Future Colony, and Bhains Colony were af­fected. However, after the recovery of the girl’s body, the water supply from the pumping station has been restored. Earlier, dead boy of a boy among three brothers who drowned in the Indus River in Hyder­abad was retrieved. Three brothers were drowned in River Indus near Mehran Bridge yesterday while bathing, Rescue sources said. On getting informa­tion, Rescue-1122 initi­ated a rescue operation.