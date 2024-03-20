Mohsin Naqvi inspects National Bank Stadium

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Interior and Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi inspected the National Bank Stadi­um, Karachi after the conclusion of the HBL PSL 9 final. He observed various facilities at the venue across all the enclosures. COO PCB, Salman Naseer was also present on this occasion.

The Chairman expressed his reservation on the lack of quality infrastructure at the venue and instructed swift upgradation of the stadium and pressed upon the importance of enhancing the fan’s view from enclosures. According to the new upgradation plan, the chairman asked for the pro­tective palisade in the stadium to be moved further towards the boundary to minimise the hindrance concerning the view of fans. Naqvi also met the groundsmen of National Bank Stadium and lauded their hardwork throughout the HBL PSL 9.

He said, “As part of our plan to upgrade the three major venues in the country, I have tasked the team to finalise National Bank Stadium’s upgradation plan swiftly and start the work as soon as possible. The seating facility at the stadium must be comfort­able and the PCB will surely take great care of the newly upgraded stadium in coming times.”