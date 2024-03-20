Multan commissioner visits under-construction engineering university site

MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Maryam Khan vis­ited the site of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Univer­sity of Engineering to check the pace of progress on the under-construction Rs1 billion project here Tuesday. The university would cover 210 acre area and ongoing first phase would cover construction admin block, academic block, cafeteria, and mas­jid. Girls hostel, boys hostel, hostel for academic staff and other blocks would be built in the second phase, the commissioner said. She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was paying special attention to development projects for their on-time completion. Director Development Rubina Kausar, and Executive Engineer Buildings Haidar Ali ac­companied the commissioner on the occasion.