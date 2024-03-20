NA-117 uplift work continues in full swing

LAHORE - In the first con­stituency of the National Assem­bly of Lahore NA 117, work has been started on long pending de­velopment works and problems of different areas for which in the first phase, the survey at Union Council level has been started. In the light of which, the difficulties of Shahdara and surrounding areas including sew­erage, water supply, gas and elec­tricity, improving the condition of streets and connecting roads and providing clean drinking water to the citizens will be resolved. Ac­cording to the details MNA from NA-117 & Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan appointed the former Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood as the coordinator in this constituency. Mian Khalid Mehmood has visited so far the areas of Union Council 1 Nain Sukh, Union Council 11 Shahadara Pind, Union Council 5 Begum Kot where along with the dignitaries he has completed the identifica­tion of the problems. Moreover in Nain Sukh area streets have been cleaned after removing the long standing water which was there for many months. Similarly, sui gas pressure has been restored on the complaints of suspension of gas in different areas, while the problems of electricity supply have also been resolved. People of the area have breathed a sigh of relief and expressed their thanks on the fulfillment of promises by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, taking action well in time. Speaking in this regard, Coordina­tor of NA 117 and former Provin­cial Minister Mian Khalid Mehm­ood said that Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan is not only es­tablishing a Central Office for this constituency, but he will also be present there for public contact. He said that all the promises made for the construction, development and improvement of NA-117 will be fulfilled and the good name earned by Abdul Aleem Khan in 22 years’ of politics will be further added from this constituency. He claimed that best use of Federal and Punjab Government devel­opment funds in NA-117 will be assured for which the develop­ment works will be completed in consultation with the Members of Punjab Assembly Sami Ullah Khan and Ghazali Saleem Butt from PP 145 and 146.