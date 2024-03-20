Wednesday, March 20, 2024
North Korea’s Kim oversees ‘super-large’ rocket launcher drills

March 20, 2024
SEOUL   -   North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw firing drills involving “newly-equipped super-large” multiple rocket launch­ers, state media said Tuesday, a day after Seoul said Pyongyang had fired several short-range ballistic missiles. The United States and South Korea wrapped up one of their major annual joint military exercises last week, prompting angry retorts and live-fire drills from nuclear-armed Pyongyang, which con­demns all such exercises as rehearsals for inva­sion. Seoul’s military said Monday it had detected the launch of “multiple short-range ballistic mis­siles” by the North, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the South Korean capital for talks. The super-large multiple rocket launcher, referred to as KN-25 by the Seoul-Washington military, is a short-range ballistic missile, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. The North has claimed the weapon has the capability to be equipped with a tactical nuclear warhead. Pyong­yang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim guided the drills on Monday that tested the “real war capabilities” of 600 mil­limetre multiple rocket launchers as he stressed the importance of “war preparations”. The drills also involved simulating an aerial explosion of a shell from the super-large multiple rocket launcher at a predeter­mined altitude above the target, KNCA said. Kim said the multiple rocket launcher would help the North “block and sup­press the possiblity of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy”, according to the report.

