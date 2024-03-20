Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Pak, Chinese vocational institutions sign collaboration accord

INP
March 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The collaboration between Chi­na and Pakistan would further increase in the days to come as China’s Yantai Vocational College (YOC), Chinese logistics firm Sino Mall (Pvt) Ltd., and Gov­ernment Monotechnique Institute, Mehrabpur, Sindh have signed a framework agreement to co-construct BanMo College in Pakistan.

In this connection, the Ban Mo College signing, un­veiling and opening ceremony of the first phase train­ing course was held at the YOC, which was attended online by officials of Pakistan’s Embassy, Beijing and Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

The agreement aims to deepen international ex­changes and cooperation in vocational education, particularly in line with the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, according to TANG Int’l Education Group. As per the agreement, the YOC will provide pre-job training for Sino Mall’s Chinese employees in overseas logis­tics management, as well as Chinese + Profession­al skills training for its local employees in Pakistan.

Development of logistics, Chinese teaching re­sources and vocational education courses, facilitat­ing international academic education and exchange visits for Pakistani students, and responding to Sino Mall’s language and skill training needs in other spe­cialties are also part of the agreement.

Utilizing the YOC’s teaching resources and online platforms for education services in Pakistan, devel­oping professional standards and course standards recognized by Pakistani education authorities, con­ducting community activities, volunteer services, and vocational training for Pakistani residents are also included in the scope of the agreement.

The three parties will jointly develop the logistics Chinese teaching resource base and construct char­acteristic vocational education courses and co-con­struct a high-level logistics industry-college-research training base, integrating practical teaching, enter­prise production and social technology services.

INP

