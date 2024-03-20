Pak-IMF talks for last tranche conclude

ISLAMABAD - The talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded here on Tuesday inching closer to finalizing the staff level agreement, which would pave way for release of last tranche of $1.1 billion under the Stand by Arrangement (SBA).
The talks, which had started from March 14 in Islamabad, ended on Tuesday. However, both, Pakistan and the IMF have not announced any statement on the talks. It is expected that the IMF would issue a statement today.
Earlier on Monday, the IMF and Pakistani authorities agreed to extend the talks overnight to conclude the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP). Pakistan has already received two tranches worth of $1.9 billion under the Stand-By Arrangement from the IMF.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has already directed the concerned officials to approach the IMF for starting talks for the new loan programme. The government would negotiate a “longer and larger” economic bailout package with the IMF. “We would be very keen to start discussions on another EFF (Extended Fund Facility) with them” during these talks, he said in the recent talk with the media.