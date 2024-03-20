Pak-IMF talks for last tranche conclude

ISLAMABAD - The talks between Paki­stan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded here on Tues­day inching closer to finalizing the staff level agreement, which would pave way for release of last tranche of $1.1 bil­lion under the Stand by Arrangement (SBA).

The talks, which had started from March 14 in Islamabad, ended on Tuesday. However, both, Pakistan and the IMF have not announced any statement on the talks. It is expected that the IMF would issue a state­ment today.

Earlier on Monday, the IMF and Pakistani authorities agreed to ex­tend the talks overnight to conclude the Memo­randum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP). Pakistan has already received two tranches worth of $1.9 billion under the Stand-By Arrangement from the IMF.

Finance Minister Mu­hammad Aurangzeb has already directed the concerned officials to approach the IMF for starting talks for the new loan programme. The government would negotiate a “longer and larger” economic bail­out package with the IMF. “We would be very keen to start discussions on another EFF (Extend­ed Fund Facility) with them” during these talks, he said in the recent talk with the media.