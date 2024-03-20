Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday de­nounced the Indian authori­ties’ decision to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Peo­ples Freedom League and four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League as “unlawful associations”. It also denounced the deci­sion to extend the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Lib­eration Front (Mohd Yasin Malik faction) for five more years, Foreign Office Spokes­person said in a press state­ment. India’s ongoing cam­paign to crush dissent in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIO­JK) contravened the inter­national human rights and humanitarian law as well as democratic norms, the spokesperson further said. “The Government of India is urged to lift the curbs on the banned Kashmiri parties; re­lease all the political pris­oners, including Yasin Ma­lik; and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” it was reiterated. With the fresh notifications, a total of 14 Kashmiri political par­ties have become outlawed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The affiliates of these parties are also facing persecution. Most notably, a death pen­alty has been sought for Ya­sin Malik, who was awarded life sentence in 2022. “How­ever, such oppressive tactics cannot suppress the Kashmi­ri people’s aspirations for re­alization of their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolu­tions,” it was stressed.