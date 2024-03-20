Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Staff Reporter
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan on Tuesday de­nounced the Indian authori­ties’ decision to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Peo­ples Freedom League and four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League as “unlawful associations”. It also denounced the deci­sion to extend the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Lib­eration Front (Mohd Yasin Malik faction) for five more years, Foreign Office Spokes­person said in a press state­ment. India’s ongoing cam­paign to crush dissent in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIO­JK) contravened the inter­national human rights and humanitarian law as well as democratic norms, the spokesperson further said. “The Government of India is urged to lift the curbs on the banned Kashmiri parties; re­lease all the political pris­oners, including Yasin Ma­lik; and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” it was reiterated. With the fresh notifications, a total of 14 Kashmiri political par­ties have become outlawed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The affiliates of these parties are also facing persecution. Most notably, a death pen­alty has been sought for Ya­sin Malik, who was awarded life sentence in 2022. “How­ever, such oppressive tactics cannot suppress the Kashmi­ri people’s aspirations for re­alization of their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolu­tions,” it was stressed.

Federal Board announces implementation of national curriculum from academic year 2024

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024