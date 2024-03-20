Pakistan witnessed worst air quality in 2023

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan remained one of the three smoggiest countries across the globe in 2023, as Bangladesh and India re­placed Chad and Iran, with particulate matter about 15 times the level recom­mended by the World Health Organiza­tion.

Only Australia, Grenada, Iceland, Es­tonia, Finland, Mauritius and New Zea­land met WHO standards last year.

According to the data average con­centrations of PM2.5 - small air­borne particles that damage the lungs - reached 79.9 micrograms per cubic metre in Bangladesh in 2023, and 73.7 micrograms in Pakistan. The WHO rec­ommends no more than 5 micrograms.

“Because of the climate conditions and the geography (in South Asia), you get this streak of PM2.5 concentrations that just skyrocket because the pollu­tion has nowhere to go,” said Christi Chester Schroeder, air quality science manager at IQAir, a Swiss air-monitor­ing organisation.

“On top of that are factors such as ag­ricultural practices, industry and pop­ulation density,” she added. “Unfortu­nately, it really does look like it will get worse before it gets better.”

In 2022, Bangladesh was ranked as having the fifth-worst air quality, and India was eighth.

About 20 per cent of premature deaths in Bangladesh are attributed to air pollution, and related health­care costs amount to 4 per cent -5 per cent of the country’s GDP, said Md Firoz Khan, an air pollution expert at Dhaka’s North South University.

Indian pollution also increased last year, with PM2.5 levels about 11 times higher than the WHO standard. India’s New Delhi was the worst-performing capital city, at 92.7 micrograms.

China also saw PM2.5 rise 6.3 per cent to 32.5 micrograms last year, after five consecutive annual declines.

The IQAir report was based on data from more than 30,000 monitoring sta­tions in 134 countries and regions.

Chad, the world’s most polluted country in 2022, was excluded from the 2023 listings because of data is­sues. Iran and Sudan were also taken off the 2023 list.

Christa Hasenkopf, Director of the Air Quality Life Index at the Universi­ty of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, said 39% of countries have no public air quality monitoring.

“Considering the large potential benefits and relatively low cost, it’s stunning that we don’t have an or­ganised global effort to deploy re­sources to close these data gaps, es­pecially in places where the health burden of air pollution has been largest,” she said.