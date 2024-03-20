Parvez Elahi suffers fracture after fall in washroom, court told

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court was in­formed on Tuesday that former Pun­jab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi fell in the bathroom of the jail on March 17 and sustained minor injuries. This statement was made in a report from the superintendent of Adiala Jail, which was filed before Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, who was presid­ing over the Punjab Assembly ille­gal appointments case. Deputy Su­perintendent Jail Tahir submitted Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s medical re­port to the court. Following the re­port’s submission, the court not­ed that the indictment could not be made due to an incomplete number of accused. The court adjourned fur­ther hearings until April 4 and sum­moned all accused for indictment on the next hearing date. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time the indictment of the accused has been delayed in this matter.