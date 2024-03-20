The Dust Bowl was a catastrophic event during the 1930s that laid waste in the Great Plains of the United States, primarily affecting Okla­homa, Texas, Kansas, and other surrounding states. Intense drought, poor farming practices, and exten­sive soil erosion led to massive dust storms that en­gulfed the region. These “black blizzards” devastat­ed agriculture, leading to crop failures, economic hardship, and mass migration. Dust clouds dark­ened the skies, choking the air and causing respira­tory problems. The Dust Bowl had profound social and environmental impacts, highlighting the conse­quences of unsustainable land use practices and the need for better soil conservation methods.