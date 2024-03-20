PM calls for implementation of $10b Pak-Kuwait agreements

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for concerted efforts from both sides to ensure the early implementation of seven agreements worth US$ 10 billion signed between Pakistan and Kuwait in November last year.
The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi who called on him here.
The prime minister noted with satisfaction that both countries had signed seven agreements for cooperation in diverse areas including food security, technology, hydel power, mining and minerals, water supply and mangrove rehabilitation, a PM Office press release said.
In this context, he emphasized the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which provided a robust and efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment into Pakistan. He said that Pakistan attached great importance to its historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait.
He thanked the Kuwaiti leadership, including Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for the warm wishes and felicitations on his re-election. The PM expressed the desire to work closely with them to further strengthen the bilateral relationship with a focus on trade and investment. He also extended an invitation to Amir of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
The Kuwaiti ambassador thanked Pakistan for its support to Kuwait in difficult times.
He thanked former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his strong public support to Kuwait’s independence and sovereignty during the 1990-91 crisis. He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support to Kuwait during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ambassador reaffirmed Kuwait’s strong commitment to build closer ties with Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Ambassador Almutairis’ contribution in fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for submission of a report regarding quick and transparent provision of relief to the people affected by recent torrential rains across the country.
He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accomplish a joint survey report in collaboration with the provinces, besides enhancement of cooperation with the provinces to face the future calamities. The PM also sought an implementation report over his directive in the previous tenure regarding technical improvement of NDMA, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister was given a detailed briefing by the NDMA about the relief and rehabilitation activities in wake of recent torrential rains as well as weather forecast and preparedness.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen. Inam Haider Malik and relevant senior officials. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal attended the meeting through video link.
The meeting was apprised of the recent damages, rescue efforts and distribution of assistance amount. The NDMA with assistance of provinces; specially Balochistan would soon complete a collective verification survey over number of complete and partially damaged houses.
Under the PM’s directive, a total of 766,000 kg dry ration would be distributed in Gwadar till March 24, out of which about 388,000 kg ration had been distributed so far till March 16. Moreover, 97,000 kg ration had been distributed in Quetta and Dalbadin, it was further informed.
The PM directed that the relief process should be completed immediately, besides ensuring transparency in its distribution. With earlier completion of joint survey, the aid should be provided to the affected people only, he stressed, adding that affected people from the recent rains could not be left in despair and it was among government’s top priority to support them.
The meeting was further informed about the weather forecast during April to June and July to September in the current season and the preparedness of NMDA. The prime minister was also apprised of the relief assistance sent to the affectees of Gaza by the NDMA. From October to this day, a total of 320 tons relief goods had been sent.