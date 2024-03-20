Wednesday, March 20, 2024
PM Shehbaz extends support to javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

Agencies
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday award­ed Rs2.5 million to javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning silver medal at the World Athletics Championship last year. Sharif met Nadeem at the Prime Minister House where he lauded the jav­elin thrower’s achieve­ments. “You have done extremely well for Paki­stan on the international level and we are proud of you,” said Sharif. “We will try to support you at the government level so that you can win more medals for Pakistan,” he added. The Mian Channu-born, who recently underwent a knee surgery, is also hopeful about regaining top fitness soon.

