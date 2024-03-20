Wednesday, March 20, 2024
PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Web Desk
11:15 AM | March 20, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Wednesday) in Islamabad to discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office at 11:00am.

According to sources, the cabinet members will be taken into confidence on negotiations with IMF. Country's economic and security situation will also come under discussion during the meeting. A briefing will also be given on the situation in the region.

Sources said that the cabinet will ratify the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

