Wednesday, March 20, 2024
PML-N to provide relief to farmers: Musadik Malik

Agencies
March 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led government would deliver all benefits directly to the farmers to promote agricul­ture sector. Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had extended subsidies to fertilizer firms in order to boost agricultural production but the fertilizer companies could not forward the ben­efits to the farmer community which is a matter of concern. In reply to a question, he said the govern­ment has planned to control gas theft cases. He said that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) were working to install smart meters in all parts of the country. The smart meter, he said would directly benefit the consumers. It is expected that the issue of additional losses in the electricity and gas sector would be addressed within a year, he said. The PML-N has a firm policy and determination to uplift the country for benefitting the poor masses, he added.

Agencies

