Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

HYDERABAD - Po­lice in its continued drive against criminals claimed to have arrested three gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tues­day. He informed that SHO Rahooki police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested 3 gamblers namely Ghulam Fareed, Shabir Rajput and Hameer Magsi while their one ac­complice managed to es­cape. Police have recov­ered stake money, octroi receipts and playing cards from their possession and registered case against them.