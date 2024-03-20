PPP working for relief to the poor: Shazia Marri

ISLAMANAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri said yesterday that the PPP was working for relief to the poor people. “(PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the benefits meant for the rich to be transformed into relief for the poor,” Shazia Marri said in a statement. She added: “There is a need not for President Asif Ali Zardari’s vision and but to make trade a beacon. Pakistan People’s Party wants political and economic stability in the country.” Marri said the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award is the constitutional right of provinces. “Farmers should be encouraged; farmers will themselves be self-sufficient in the country’s food production. Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and President Asif Ali Zardari’s eras were self-sufficient in the country’s wheat production,” she mentioned. The PPP leader said the progress of Pakistan and the satisfaction of the people should be the top priority.