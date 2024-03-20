PPP working for relief to the poor: Shazia Marri

ISLAMANAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri said yesterday that the PPP was working for relief to the poor people. “(PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari wants the benefits meant for the rich to be transformed into relief for the poor,” Shazia Marri said in a statement. She added: “There is a need not for President Asif Ali Zardari’s vision and but to make trade a beacon. Pakistan People’s Party wants political and economic stability in the country.” Marri said the National Finance Com­mission (NFC) Award is the constitutional right of provinces. “Farmers should be encouraged; farmers will themselves be self-sufficient in the country’s food production. Former Prime Minis­ter Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and President Asif Ali Zardari’s eras were self-sufficient in the country’s wheat production,” she mentioned. The PPP leader said the progress of Pakistan and the satisfaction of the people should be the top priority.