President approves dismissal of justice Mazahar Naqvi

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday approved the dismissal of former Supreme Court judge Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

The president gave the approval after the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) found Justice Naqvi guilty of misconduct.



The Ministry of Law withdrew the previous notification accepting Naqvi's resignation as a judge. A new notification terminating his services was issued on Wednesday.

The latest notification cites Naqvi's judicial misconduct, as determined by the Supreme Judicial Council, as the reason for his dismissal.