President Zardari for stronger Pak-Bahrain economic partnership

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain which are based on shared religion, culture and history. He highlighted the need to translate the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain into a mutually reward­ing economic partnership. The President expressed these views while talking to Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain, Gen­eral Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

The Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan, Mohamed Ibrahim Mo­hamed Abdul Qader, was also pres­ent during the meeting. Welcoming the visiting Commander, the Presi­dent said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoyed excellent relations, which needed to be further strengthened in the areas of mutual interest. He stated that it was his firm belief that Pakistan would grow stronger as it had immense potential to be­come a prosperous country. Dur­ing the meeting, the Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain felicitated the President on assum­ing the office for the second time and expressed the hope that Paki­stan would move forward under his leadership. He said that both the countries enjoyed excellent de­fence cooperation and expressed his gratitude for the supportive role of Armed Forces of Pakistan. He also reiterated Bahrain’s continued support to Pakistan. General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa extended an invitation to the President to visit Bahrain. The President thanked the Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain for his visit and felicitations.