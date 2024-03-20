Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton for the first time since surgery

Prince William talks about Kate Middleton for the first time since surgery
Agencies
9:18 PM | March 20, 2024
International

Prince William has finally made mention of his wife Kate Middleton for the very first time since her planned abdominal surgery occurred.

It all occurred during Prince William’s most recent appearance at Sheffield England for The Royal Foundation’s Homewards Programme.

This program aims to end homelessness in the UK and Sheffield City Council chief executive Kate Josephs even referenced the children in her discussion and led Prince William to recount how important it would be for Kate Middleton to be present at that moment, given the way she raised their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton is well known for her work in early childhood education.

According to the Daily Mail he went as far as to say, “Venturing into my wife’s territory here,” so “she needs to be sat here to hear this.”

As of now, the royals have pledged over 1,500 Home Starter Packs for the Homewards initiative, and they are filled with things like flooring, furniture and even paint.

Agencies

International

