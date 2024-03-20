Proactive measures urged for Ramazan relief packages

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai, overseeing Zakat and Ushar, Social Welfare, and Women Development, emphasized the necessity of rotating officers and officials every three years during an introductory meeting with department officers and district directors. Negligence in Ramadan Dastar Khawan operations was strongly cautioned against.
District directors were instructed to ensure the inclusion of poor widows in Ramadan relief packages and improve facilities in Darulaman. Mashal Yousafzai emphasized the identification of areas needing the Zamong Kor project and collaboration with police and other departments to combat drug abuse.
Addressing ongoing departmental projects and challenges, Mashal Yousafzai stressed transportation provisions for children in Special Education Institutes and prompt resolution of women’s issues by district directors. Prioritizing poor widows for relief packages and establishing new special education institutions based on surveyed needs were also highlighted.