Proactive measures urged for Ramazan relief packages

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai, overseeing Zakat and Ushar, Social Welfare, and Women Develop­ment, emphasized the necessity of rotating officers and officials every three years during an introducto­ry meeting with department officers and district di­rectors. Negligence in Ramadan Dastar Khawan op­erations was strongly cautioned against.

District directors were instructed to ensure the in­clusion of poor widows in Ramadan relief packages and improve facilities in Darulaman. Mashal Yousafzai emphasized the identification of areas needing the Zamong Kor project and collaboration with police and other departments to combat drug abuse.

Addressing ongoing departmental projects and challenges, Mashal Yousafzai stressed transporta­tion provisions for children in Special Education In­stitutes and prompt resolution of women’s issues by district directors. Prioritizing poor widows for relief packages and establishing new special education in­stitutions based on surveyed needs were also high­lighted.