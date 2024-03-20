PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 612.09 points, a positive change of 0.94 percent, closing at 65,502.60 points against 64,890.51 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 323,281,871 shares valu­ing Rs.17.059 billion were traded during the day as compared to 211,758,341 shares valuing Rs. 7.785 bil­lion the last day. Some 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 184 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged. The three top trading com­panies were WorldCall Telecom with 27,822,745 shares at Rs.1.38 per share, Telecard Limited with 20,828,617 shares with 9.23 per share and Bank of Punjab with 17,912,724 shares at Rs.6.14 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs.200.00 per share price, closing at Rs.21,700.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a Rs.67.20 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,059.20. Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum de­crease of Rs.91.67 per share closing at Rs.1,415.00, fol­lowed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs.80.00 de­cline to close at Rs.7,420.00.