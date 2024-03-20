PTI Mardan axes 15 members for election violations

MARDAN - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mardan chapter has ter­minated the basic membership of more than 15 office bearers and members for violating par­ty discipline in the recent gen­eral election. This decision was conveyed through Notification No 34/Pti March, issued by Mu­jahid Khan, Member National Assembly (MNA), and district president, along with Muham­mad Ayaz Safi, district general secretary.

According to the notifica­tion, an enquiry committee was formed in accordance with the reference number 08-02/election-2024 dated Febru­ary 20, 2024, headed by Pord­al Khan. The committee’s task was to identify individuals who breached party discipline dur­ing the recent general elections.

Following a transparent inves­tigation, the 15-member com­mittee found that certain party members actively campaigned against the candidate nominat­ed by PTI, violating party policy. Consequently, based on the rec­ommendations of the enquiry committee, the basic member­ship of several party office bear­ers and members has been ter­minated with immediate effect.

Those whose membership has been terminated include Nadeem Shah, president of In­saf Lawyer Forum (ILF) Mardan region, Sadat Khan, Moham­med Kamal, Iqbal Khan, Israr Ahmad Shahkar, Mian Farman, vice presidents of Tehsil Takhtb­hai, Waheed Gul, joint secretary, Musa Khan, senior vice presi­dent of Tehsil Takhtbhai, Mian Mubarak Shah, deputy gener­al secretary, Mian Bawar Khan, joint secretary, Bilal Yousafzai, deputy information secretary, Nizam Mashal, deputy finance secretary, Zeeshan Khan, joint secretary, Shahid Ali Zada of In­saf Student Federation (ISF) Te­hsil Takhtbhai, and Imtiaz Khan of ILF who has now joined ANP.