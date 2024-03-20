PTI Mardan axes 15 members for election violations

MARDAN - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mardan chapter has terminated the basic membership of more than 15 office bearers and members for violating party discipline in the recent general election. This decision was conveyed through Notification No 34/Pti March, issued by Mujahid Khan, Member National Assembly (MNA), and district president, along with Muhammad Ayaz Safi, district general secretary.
According to the notification, an enquiry committee was formed in accordance with the reference number 08-02/election-2024 dated February 20, 2024, headed by Pordal Khan. The committee’s task was to identify individuals who breached party discipline during the recent general elections.
Following a transparent investigation, the 15-member committee found that certain party members actively campaigned against the candidate nominated by PTI, violating party policy. Consequently, based on the recommendations of the enquiry committee, the basic membership of several party office bearers and members has been terminated with immediate effect.
Those whose membership has been terminated include Nadeem Shah, president of Insaf Lawyer Forum (ILF) Mardan region, Sadat Khan, Mohammed Kamal, Iqbal Khan, Israr Ahmad Shahkar, Mian Farman, vice presidents of Tehsil Takhtbhai, Waheed Gul, joint secretary, Musa Khan, senior vice president of Tehsil Takhtbhai, Mian Mubarak Shah, deputy general secretary, Mian Bawar Khan, joint secretary, Bilal Yousafzai, deputy information secretary, Nizam Mashal, deputy finance secretary, Zeeshan Khan, joint secretary, Shahid Ali Zada of Insaf Student Federation (ISF) Tehsil Takhtbhai, and Imtiaz Khan of ILF who has now joined ANP.