Punjab’s Budget

Under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Government has presented its first three-month budget, covering the period from April ’24 to June ’24. This budget provides a framework for the government to understand which sectors to invest heavily in, as it outlines the total expenditure required for Punjab’s development.
The total outlay of the budget amounts to over 4.480 trillion, which includes a Rs.280 billion Annual Development Programme (ADP), focusing on various sectors such as health, education, social welfare, and information technology. It is noteworthy that the provincial revenue has been estimated at Rs. 625.30 billion, representing a 25% increase compared to last year. This is an optimistic figure, particularly considering the economy’s struggle with high inflation and a depreciating rupee. However, since the government expects increased revenue from sources like the Punjab Revenue Authority and the Excise Department, it is understandable why they forecasted a 25% increase in revenue.
The budget plan caters to various demographics within the population, including both the younger generation and the elderly. It highlights the allocation of funds for education, benefiting the youth, and also mentions the allocation for pensions, benefiting the elderly. The allocation of a significant portion of the budget to developmental projects promises better access to facilities for a large portion of the population. These projects would help to stimulate the economy considering how more jobs will be created once these plans are implemented.
The government’s initiative to launch an ambulance service on motorways addresses a longstanding need, as the absence of such a service has led to numerous avoidable accidents in the past. The budget plan also includes the laptop scheme, which is renewed every time the Sharifs have come into power. While this scheme helps many students gain access to the internet, the lack of supporting educational projects like the provision of training for digital skills, such as coding or video editing, undermines the effectiveness of this program.
While the three-month budget plan covers initiatives in every sector—be it health, education, or social welfare—only time will unveil the effectiveness of this program. The plan brings with it a promise of change and growth, and if all goes according to plan, Pakistan will surely see a future marked by a higher literacy rate and a better standard of living.