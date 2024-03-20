Punjab’s Budget

Under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Government has presented its first three-month budget, covering the period from April ’24 to June ’24. This budget provides a framework for the government to understand which sectors to invest heavily in, as it outlines the total expenditure required for Punjab’s development.

The total outlay of the budget amounts to over 4.480 trillion, which in­cludes a Rs.280 billion Annual Development Programme (ADP), focus­ing on various sectors such as health, education, social welfare, and in­formation technology. It is noteworthy that the provincial revenue has been estimated at Rs. 625.30 billion, representing a 25% increase com­pared to last year. This is an optimistic figure, particularly considering the economy’s struggle with high inflation and a depreciating rupee. However, since the government expects increased revenue from sourc­es like the Punjab Revenue Authority and the Excise Department, it is understandable why they forecasted a 25% increase in revenue.

The budget plan caters to various demographics within the popu­lation, including both the younger generation and the elderly. It high­lights the allocation of funds for education, benefiting the youth, and also mentions the allocation for pensions, benefiting the elderly. The al­location of a significant portion of the budget to developmental projects promises better access to facilities for a large portion of the population. These projects would help to stimulate the economy considering how more jobs will be created once these plans are implemented.

The government’s initiative to launch an ambulance service on mo­torways addresses a longstanding need, as the absence of such a service has led to numerous avoidable accidents in the past. The budget plan also includes the laptop scheme, which is renewed every time the Shar­ifs have come into power. While this scheme helps many students gain access to the internet, the lack of supporting educational projects like the provision of training for digital skills, such as coding or video edit­ing, undermines the effectiveness of this program.

While the three-month budget plan covers initiatives in every sector—be it health, education, or social welfare—only time will unveil the effec­tiveness of this program. The plan brings with it a promise of change and growth, and if all goes according to plan, Pakistan will surely see a future marked by a higher literacy rate and a better standard of living.