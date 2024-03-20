Queen Elizabeth skipped controversial conversation with Trump

Former US president Donald Trump revealed his interaction with the late Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II as he claimed that he had a "real relationship with her", but there is something more she did to the Republican.

During the interview with the GB News Tuesday, Trump also recalled her as a "genius" who kept herself out of any controversial conversation that could create a problem for her.

While talking about his bond, Donald Trump noted: "When I was with her [the queen] and it turned out to be a 'real relationship', somehow we just got along, and she said it to people and I say it to people.”

The 77-year-old recalled that during dinner, he asked the 96-year-old Queen to tell his favorite prime misters of the UK and the presidents of the US to which she replied that she "liked them all".



The Republican presidential candidate also implied that he pressed her to pick one from each.

The billionaire said that he could not get out of words what he wanted to hear and above all, "she told him nothing".



He also recalled: "… I couldn't get her to say one, I couldn't do it, I tried. And then I said, 'Who was your favorite president?' but she replied honestly, I liked them all so much.'"