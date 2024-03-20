Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open with back injury

MIAMI - Britain’s Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Mi­ami Open on the eve of her first-round match due to a lower back injury, tourna­ment organisers said.

The former U.S. Open champion, who was sched­uled to face China’s Wang Xiyu in the first round on the opening day of play on Tuesday, missed most of last season after having surgeries on her ankle and both wrists. “I have been ex­periencing lower back pain and at this stage of my re­turn to competition I don’t want to risk anything hap­pening,” Raducanu said in a statement issued late on Monday by tournament or­ganisers. “I really tried my best to be ready and I’m sad to be pulling out of Miami as it’s a cool tournament but wish the event all the best.”

The 21-year-old received a wildcard into the main draw at the Miami Open and was looking to build on her performance at Indian Wells, where she played well but lost in the third round to world number two Aryna Sabalenka last week.

Raducanu, who in 2021 be­came the first qualifier to win the U.S. Open, is scheduled to play in Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup tie against France next month. Wang will now face qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.