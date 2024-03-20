Rain-hit families in Khyber receive financial aid

KHYBER - Forty-two families recently affected by torrential rain in district Khyber received financial support last day. In light of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s announcement to assist the rain affectees, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) disbursed 15.4 million rupees to deserving families in Khyber.
In a simple gathering held at Khyber House, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, former parliamentarian and local Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Haji Shahjee Gul Afridi and ex-Member Provincial Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bilawal Afridi distributed cheques among the affected tribesmen. DC, Khyber Capt (Retd) Sanaullah, rain affectees, local PML-N leadership, tribal elders, and other officials attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Haji Shahjee Gul Afridi stated that the incumbent PML-N government was aware of the miseries of the rain affectees and would not abandon them in their time of need, ensuring every possible assistance. The tribesmen expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the immediate relief provided to them.