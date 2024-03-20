Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Rain-hit families in Khyber receive financial aid

Our Staff Reporter
KHYBER   -  Forty-two families recently affected by torrential rain in district Khyber received financial support last day. In light of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s announcement to assist the rain affectees, the National Disas­ter Management Authority (NDMA) disbursed 15.4 million rupees to de­serving families in Khyber.

In a simple gathering held at Khy­ber House, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, former parliamentari­an and local Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Haji Shahjee Gul Afridi and ex-Member Provincial Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bila­wal Afridi distributed cheques among the affected tribesmen. DC, Khyber Capt (Retd) Sanaullah, rain affectees, local PML-N leadership, tribal elders, and other officials attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Shahjee Gul Afridi stated that the in­cumbent PML-N government was aware of the miseries of the rain affectees and would not abandon them in their time of need, ensur­ing every possible assistance. The tribesmen expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the immedi­ate relief provided to them.

