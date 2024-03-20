Residents laud govt for seamless distribution of subsidized edibles

ISLAMABAD - The residents of the federal capital were in all praise for the government, mainly for its efforts to ensure seamless distri­bution of subsidized edibles at the Utili­ty Stores in backdrop of the holy month of Ramzan.

Talking to APP, Javed Abbassi said it was a major relief for the common peo­ple that a 10 kg bag of flour was available at Rs 648 while sugar was available at Rs 109 per kg. Similarly, cooking oil price was Rs 335 per kg at all Utility Stores of the city.

According to the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the initiative aimed to alleviate financial burdens of poor masses during the holy month.

He said that the Magistrates and po­lice officers were stationed at desig­nated points to facilitate citizens and prevent

any potential difficulties in accessing flour to ensure seamless distribution.

On the directions of the Deputy Com­missioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioners have also conducted inspections at assigned utility stores to make a smooth environ­ment of flour distribution, he added.

Additionally, extra personnel have been deployed to further streamline the process and minimize inconvenience for residents. This concerted effort reflected the government’s commitment to sup­porting its citizens during Ramzan, he concluded.