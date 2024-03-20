Rethinking Pakistan’s Approach to Tourism

In the vast, interconnected world of global tourism, countries rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty, like Pakistan, stand at a crossroads. Pakistan’s current tourism policy, while well-intentioned, has faced criticism for not fully capitalizing on the country’s unique offerings. By examining suc­cessful international examples, we can identify areas for improvement in Pak­istan’s tourism strategy.

The essence of the critique lies not in the lack of potential but in the approach to harnessing it. Pakistan, a land of breath­taking landscapes, from the snow-capped peaks of the Karakoram to the lush valleys of Punjab, and a history that spans millennia, remains un­derrepresented on the global tourism map. The reason? A tourism policy that is in need of re­vitalization. At the heart of the current policy’s limitations is its insufficient emphasis on sus­tainable tourism and inadequate marketing strategies. Moreover, the infrastructure support­ing tourism, from transportation to hospitality, often fails to meet international standards, de­terring potential visitors.

Contrast Pakistan’s approach with that of countries like Malaysia and Thailand. Malay­sia’s “Malaysia, Truly Asia” campaign brilliant­ly showcases its cultural diversity, attracting millions of tourists annually. Thailand, with its “Amazing Thailand” initiative, not only invites tourists but also ensures their experiences are seamless, from arrival to departure, with world-class infrastructure and services.

Furthermore, countries like New Zealand and Costa Rica have set benchmarks in sustainable tourism, ensuring their natural beauty is pre­served for future generations while simultane­ously boosting their economies. These nations understand that sustainability and conserva­tion are not just ethical choices but also strategic ones that enhance their appeal as destinations.

So what are the pathways to improvement? First and foremost, Pakistan needs to redefine its tourism narrative. A robust marketing strat­egy that highlights the country’s diverse attrac­tions—from historical sites to adventure tourism opportunities—is crucial. This narrative must be backed by digital marketing campaigns targeting global audiences, utilizing social media and trav­el platforms to tell Pakistan’s unique stories.

Secondly, upgrading infrastructure is non-ne­gotiable. Improvements in transportation, ac­commodation, and tourist facilities will go a long way in transforming the visitor experience. Pub­lic-private partnerships could be instrumental in this regard, leveraging investment and expertise from the private sector.

Moreover, embracing sustainable tourism prac­tices is essential. This includes protecting natural sites, promoting eco-friendly accommodations, and ensuring that local communities benefit from tourism. Pakistan can look to models like Bhutan, which balances tourism with environ­mental conservation and cultural preservation.

The journey to revitalizing Pakistan’s tourism sector is undoubtedly challenging, yet ripe with opportunity. By learning from international suc­cesses and committing to sustainable practic­es, infrastructure development, and innovative marketing, Pakistan can indeed transform its tourism landscape. The time is now to act bold­ly, envisioning a future where Pakistan is not just a destination but a cherished experience on the global tourism map.

Barrister Mansoor Shah

The writer is an expert on Tourism and associated with the hospitality industry for the last decade.