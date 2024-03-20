Rice worth $2.51b exported in 8 months

ISLAMABAD - Rice ex­ports from the country dur­ing the first 08 months of the current financial year grew by 85.83 per cent as com­pared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-February 2023-24, over 3.932 million metric tons of rice valued at $2.517 bil­lion was exported as against the exports of 2.546 million metric tons worth $1.354 bil­lion of the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Sta­tistics. In the last 08 months, the exports of Basmati Rice grew by 38.43 per cent as over 472,135 metric tons of the above-mentioned commod­ity worth $539.428 million was exported as compared to the exports of 366,210 met­ric tons of $386.882 million in the same period of last year. Meanwhile, the country earned $2.180 billion by ex­porting about 3.460 million metric tons of rice of other varieties, which was recorded at 2.180 million metric tons valued at $967.872 million in the same period of last year. On month on month basis, the rice exports grew by 48.18 per cent as 609,295 metric tons of rice worth $402.043 million were exported in February 2024 as compared to the ex­ports of 564,206 million tons valued at $271.312 million in the same month of last year.