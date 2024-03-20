Rice worth $2.51b exported in 8 months

ISLAMABAD - Rice exports from the country during the first 08 months of the current financial year grew by 85.83 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-February 2023-24, over 3.932 million metric tons of rice valued at $2.517 billion was exported as against the exports of 2.546 million metric tons worth $1.354 billion of the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In the last 08 months, the exports of Basmati Rice grew by 38.43 per cent as over 472,135 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity worth $539.428 million was exported as compared to the exports of 366,210 metric tons of $386.882 million in the same period of last year. Meanwhile, the country earned $2.180 billion by exporting about 3.460 million metric tons of rice of other varieties, which was recorded at 2.180 million metric tons valued at $967.872 million in the same period of last year. On month on month basis, the rice exports grew by 48.18 per cent as 609,295 metric tons of rice worth $402.043 million were exported in February 2024 as compared to the exports of 564,206 million tons valued at $271.312 million in the same month of last year.