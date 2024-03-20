Rising energy costs crushing exporters, pushing millions into poverty: Former FM

KARACHI - Former Finance Minister, Dr Hafeez Pasha, has voiced concerns over the increas­ing pressure on exporters and the detrimental impact of rising gas and electricity prices on industries.

Addressing a gathering at the Chamber of Commerce in Karachi, the former fed­eral finance minister high­lighted alarming statistics, stating that unemployment has increased to 9 million, with poverty escalating from 35% to 45%, pushing 110 million people below the poverty line.

Dr Pasha emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the number of unemployed youth in Paki­stan has reached a stagger­ing 20 million, equivalent to a ticking time bomb. He criticized the imposition of five times more taxes on the industrial sector, while the government has repaid loans worth Rs. 5 trillion, which it did not acquire. Meanwhile, the power sector continues to receive an annual subsidy of Rs.8 billion for produc­tion capacity.