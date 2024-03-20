Rs 299b allocated for uplift projects, says Mujtaba

LAHORE: - In the budget of the next three months, 299 billion rupees have been allocated for development purposes, of which 15 percent is allocated for roads, says finance Minister. Punjab’s budget has the highest surplus compared to the three provinces. Introduced the best ever package for the poor people of Punjab in the form of “Ramazan Nighaban”. In the style of Madina state, the beneficiaries were delivered their right at their doorstep. These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman while addressing the post-budget press conference at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam. The provincial minister said that the real budget of the new government will be the budget 2024-25 which will be presented in June as usual.