Rs 299b allocated for uplift projects, says Mujtaba

LAHORE: - In the budget of the next three months, 299 billion rupees have been allocated for devel­opment purposes, of which 15 percent is allo­cated for roads, says finance Minister. Punjab’s budget has the highest surplus compared to the three provinces. Introduced the best ever package for the poor people of Punjab in the form of “Rama­zan Nighaban”. In the style of Madina state, the beneficiaries were delivered their right at their doorstep. These views were expressed by Pun­jab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman while addressing the post-budget press confer­ence at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam. The pro­vincial minister said that the real budget of the new government will be the budget 2024-25 which will be presented in June as usual.