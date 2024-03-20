Rs17.90m fines imposed on 2200 profiteers

KARACHI - Karachi administration, dur­ing 13 days of ongoing special price checking campaign, im­posed fines of over Rs17.905 million on 2200 shopkeepers and wholesalers while 26 shops were sealed for violating offi­cially notified rates.

The campaign was initiated on directives of Sindh Chief Minister for ensuring availability of essen­tial items of daily use on officially notified rates during Ramazan and Commissioner Karachi is monitoring the campaign, said a statement issued here on Tues­day. Price magistrates carried out action in their respective areas and paid visits to 545 different places of the metropolis, said the statement adding that adminis­tration, on eighth day of Ramazan, imposed fines of Rs1.591 million on 164 illegal profiteers. As per details, fines of Rs 5,25,000 were imposed on 48 illegal profiteers in district South, Rs1,47,000 on 16 profiteers in district East and fines of Rs80,000 were imposed on 22 profiteers in district West. In district Central 37 illegal profiteers were charged with fines of Rs4,29,000, in district Malir 17 profiteers were fined Rs97,000, in district Korangi 14 shopkeepers were fined Rs2,25,000 and in district Ke­amari fines of Rs88,000 im­posed on 10 illegal profiteers.