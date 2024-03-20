SACM reviews KP Economic Zones Development

PESHAWAR - An introductory meeting took place at the headquarters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in Hayatabad on Tuesday. The meeting involved the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education (IC&TE), Abdul Karim.
During the meeting, the Special Assistant received a detailed briefing on industrialization measures, the company’s performance, and its future goals. Attendees included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Javed Iqbal, managers of relevant sections, and other officials.
The Special Assistant was informed about the current status of economic zones in the province, with 10 Economic Zones and 2 Special Economic Zones already established. Additionally, plans for establishing 4 new Economic Zones and 1 Special Economic Zone are under consideration. Notably, the Ghazi Economic Zone’s establishment has been completed, and the Mansehra Economic Zone is ready for commercial launching.
Updates were provided on various zones, including residential apartment construction at Hattar Economic Zone, electricity provision to Hattar Special Economic Zone, and commercial area development at Gadoon. The Rashakai Special Economic Zone, established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has seen 19 units allotted.
Moreover, discussions included the completion of expansion projects like Nowshera Economic Zone and the notable performance of Export Promotion Zone Risalpur, housing the world’s largest matchbox manufacturing plant. Plans for Chitral Economic Zone and Marble City Buner were also reviewed.
The meeting also addressed digitalization targets for the company, aiming to facilitate investors and industrialists. The Special Assistant emphasized taking measures for industrial development, resolving electricity and gas-related issues, and marketing industrial zones to attract investments. Additionally, steps were discussed to increase economic activities and income, including utilizing commercial areas effectively and exploring different business models.