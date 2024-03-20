SACM reviews KP Economic Zones Development

PESHAWAR - An introductory meeting took place at the headquarters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Eco­nomic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in Hayatabad on Tuesday. The meeting involved the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Industries, Com­merce, and Technical Educa­tion (IC&TE), Abdul Karim.

During the meeting, the Spe­cial Assistant received a de­tailed briefing on industrializa­tion measures, the company’s performance, and its future goals. Attendees included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Javed Iqbal, managers of relevant sections, and other officials.

The Special Assistant was in­formed about the current sta­tus of economic zones in the province, with 10 Economic Zones and 2 Special Econom­ic Zones already established. Additionally, plans for estab­lishing 4 new Economic Zones and 1 Special Economic Zone are under consideration. Nota­bly, the Ghazi Economic Zone’s establishment has been com­pleted, and the Mansehra Eco­nomic Zone is ready for com­mercial launching.

Updates were provided on various zones, including res­idential apartment construc­tion at Hattar Economic Zone, electricity provision to Hat­tar Special Economic Zone, and commercial area develop­ment at Gadoon. The Rashakai Special Economic Zone, es­tablished under the China Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has seen 19 units al­lotted.

Moreover, discussions in­cluded the completion of ex­pansion projects like Now­shera Economic Zone and the notable performance of Ex­port Promotion Zone Risalpur, housing the world’s larg­est matchbox manufacturing plant. Plans for Chitral Eco­nomic Zone and Marble City Buner were also reviewed.

The meeting also addressed digitalization targets for the company, aiming to facilitate investors and industrialists. The Special Assistant empha­sized taking measures for in­dustrial development, resolv­ing electricity and gas-related issues, and marketing industri­al zones to attract investments. Additionally, steps were dis­cussed to increase economic activities and income, includ­ing utilizing commercial are­as effectively and exploring dif­ferent business models.