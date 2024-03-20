Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Sanghar DC administers oath to newly-elected municipal councilors

APP
March 20, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   Dep­uty Commissioner Sang­har Dr Imran Al Hasan Khowaja administered the oath to newly elected mu­nicipal committee coun­cilors Rashid Arain from Sanghar and Asif Ansari elected from Tando Adam. The District Election Commissioner Shahn­awaz Brohi, Election Of­ficer Muhammad Umair, Additional Director Lo­cal Government Jamshed Qaim Khani and Munici­pal Chairman Rashid Mu­ghal along with PPP work­ers were also present in the event.It may be men­tioned that elections were held on both seats under the orders of the Election Commission after disqual­ification of a councilor in Ward No. 12 Sanghar and directives of re-election in Ward No. 18 Tando Adam, in which the candidates of PPP were successful in both the wards, who took oath on Tuesday.

APP

