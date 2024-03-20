Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi administration on Wednesday enforced Section 144 in connection with the Pakistan Day Parade, scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Preparations for Pakistan’s upcoming Pakistan Day parade on March 23 are in full swing, promising a vibrant celebration of the nation’s rich heritage and resilience.

Citizens from across the country are actively participating to ensure a captivating showcase of Pakistan’s diverse culture during the festivities.

According to the notification issued by the Rawalpindi DC Hassan Waqar Cheema, flying kites, laser lights, aerial firing, use of drone cameras and flying pigeons have been banned in the limits of Rawalpindi Revenue until March 22.

The notification further stated that section 144 has been slapped in line with the security measures ahead of Pakistan Day.

Violators will face strict action under the Pakistan Penal Code’s section 188, the notification stated.

On Tuesday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) also announced the closure of all hiking trails for the public in connection with Pakistan Day Parade preparations.

Trail No. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 had been closed for the public from 19th March to 23rd March from 5am to 5pm due to Parade preparations, according to the notification.

The CDA administration also appealed to the public to avoid any trouble from March 19 to March 23 from 5am to 5pm on Trail No. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 don’t visit these places.